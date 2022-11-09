37-year-old Macon man charged with murder in shooting on Grier Street in early September

MACON, Ga. — A man has been arrested and charged in a September shooting death on Grier Street in Macon, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.



37-year-old Turquell Shermain Cone was charged with murder on Friday at the Bibb County Jail, where Cone was already in custody on unrelated charges.



Cone is charged in the murder of 40-year-old Lester Summers on Sept. 10 on Grier Street in Macon. Summers was found between two houses in the 300 block of Grier Street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.



Cone was initially arrested on Sept. 13 on drug and gun charges. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office served search warrants on Monroe Street. They found seven grams of meth, an altered shotgun, a gram of cocaine and a stolen handgun.



In addition to the murder charge, Cone was charged with Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies, Possession of Methamphetamines with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon and Possession of a Sawed-Off Shotgun.



Anyone with information can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.