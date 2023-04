The accident happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is dead after a crash in Warner Robins on Thursday night, according to Houston County Coroner James Williams

The 40-year-old man's vehicle collided with another vehicle just after 9 p.m. on North Houston Road at Greenbriar Road

He was taken to the Houston County Medical Center where he died a short time later.