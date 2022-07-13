59-year-old man dies after being shot in June at a Macon car wash

The man died on Wednesday morning at a local hospital.

MACON, Ga. — A man shot at a Pio Nono car wash in June died on Wednesday at Atrium Health Navicent.

Coroner Leon Jones pronounced 59-year-old Freddie Crowell dead on Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Crowell was shot on June 15, 2022, in the 500 block of Pio Nono Avenue while at a carwash. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition following the shooting before being upgraded to critical condition.

An autopsy will be scheduled. The shooting is still under investigation. No arrests have been made on this case.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.