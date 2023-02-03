41-year-old man hit and killed in accident on Pig Jig Boulevard in Vienna

The accident is still under investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VIENNA, Ga. — A 41-year-old man was killed in a fatal accident in Dooly County on Wednesday night, according to the Vienna Police Department.

Arthur Lee Preston was hit in the road on Pig Jig Boulevard near where the Pig Jig takes place.

18-year-old Kaniyah Evans was driving the car that hit Preston. Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident. Evans has not been charged at this time as the investigation is ongoing.