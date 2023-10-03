Warner Robins man in critical condition after motorcycle crash on Elberta Road

The accident happened just before 4:45 a.m. Wednesday.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle into a pickup truck at Elberta Road, according to Captain Clay Chambers with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

The call came in just before 4:45 a.m. Witnesses said Michael McPheters of Warner Robins went through a red light and got hit by a Gray 2004 Chevy Silverado traveling south on 247 at Elberta Road.

Mcpheters was taken to Atrium Health Navicent Trauma Center in Macon. He is in critical condition with serious injuries.

The other driver, David Leslie of Macon, was not seriously injured in the crash. The accident blocked the highway for several hours on Wednesday morning as all lanes were closed for more than three hours, according to Georgia 511.

But the road has since been reopened. The crash is under investigation by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

13WMAZ will update with additional information when it is made available by the Houston County Sheriff's Department.