32-year-old man injured in shooting near Jones County Dollar General

The man was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot near a store in Haddock on Tuesday night, according to a release from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

A 32-year-old man was shot near the Dollar General in Haddock and was taken to a local hospital. The man underwent surgery and is in stable condition. 

No arrest has been made yet. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at (478)-986-3489 or submit a tip through the Jones County Sheriff’s Office app.

