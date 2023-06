The crash happened around 8 a.m. Monday.

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A Barnesville man is dead after a car crash just north of Byron, according to Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks.

29-year-old Frederick Walker, of Barnesville, was driving on Highway 49 when he crossed the center line and hit a vehicle head-on. It happened around 8 a.m. on Monday.