Sparta man pleads guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter in 2020 Hancock County stabbing

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — A Sparta man plead guilty in late September to Voluntary Manslaughter in the stabbing death of a Hancock County man, according to a release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.

31-year-old Bernard Deontay Hall plead guilty in the stabbing death of 34-year-old Bradford Morris.

Morris was found dead inside his car on Georgia Highway 15 in September of 2020, where he had wrecked his car. Investigators discovered that Morris had recently been stabbed.

Hall was sentenced to 20 years with the first 12 years to be served in prison with the remaining time served on probation.