34-year-old man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 murder in Hancock County

Christopher Demmon was found in South Carolina in the victim's jeep in June of 2021.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — ***Warning: Graphic content. Readers may find some details in this story disturbing***

A man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2021 murder of a man in Hancock County, according to a release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.

34-year-old Christopher Demmon was convicted of Malice Murder on Oct. 6. Demmon was found guilty of killing 29-year-old Justin Yeng Xiong

On June 4 of 2021, investigators arrived on the scene to find what appeared to be a dismembered body in several trash bags.

Demmon was found in Aiken, South Carolina with the victim's jeep with a bloody chainsaw in the back.

He was blocking both lanes of the road with the Jeep and acting erratically, like he was on drugs, according to an incident report from 2021. This was four days before Xiong's body was found in Hancock County.

Demmon now faces Life with the Possibility of Parole after last week's conviction and sentencing.