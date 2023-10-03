24-year-old man shot in the leg causing a brief lockdown at a Macon elementary school

MACON, Ga. — A man was shot in the leg causing a brief lockdown at a Macon elementary school, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Just before 11:30 a.m., a 24-year-old man was shot once in the leg on Ormond Terrace, less than a quarter of a mile from Bruce Elementary.
Deputies requested that Bruce go on lockdown until the area was cleared. The man is currently in stable condition at a local hospital.
The school lockdown has been lifted. Deputies are investigating what led up to the shooting. Students at Bruce will remain inside the building for the rest of the school day.
Bibb County Schools sent out the following statement to parents when the lockdown was lifted.
“Good afternoon, Bruce parents. We have been notified by safety officials that it is safe to come out of precautionary lockdown. Even though we are no longer in lockdown, we will remain indoors for the rest of the day while BSO is in the neighborhood processing the scene. Thank you so much for your support!”
Bibb County schools sent out the following statement to parents when the lockdown was initiated.
“Hello, Bruce Parents/Guardians. This is to make you aware the school went into a rapid precautionary lockdown this morning. Several of our students were outside for a testing break when gunfire was heard in the neighborhood. Teachers and staff immediately ushered kids back into the building for safety. All students and staff are safe, but we are remaining in a precautionary lockdown until Campus Police notifies us it is safe to return to normal. A precautionary lockdown means we continue to move about in the building as normal, but remain indoors. Also, several Campus Police officers are on site with us now for additional safety purposes. Some of our students were visibly upset by the incident and the counselor is speaking with them now. Our top priority is the safety of our students and staff, and we will continue to keep you updated any time a situation like this occurs. At this time no students will be released until Campus Police notifies the school that it is safe to end the precautionary lockdown. Students had completed Milestones testing for the day, so testing was not impacted.”