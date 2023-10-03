24-year-old man shot in the leg causing a brief lockdown at a Macon elementary school

The man is in a local hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

MACON, Ga. — A man was shot in the leg causing a brief lockdown at a Macon elementary school, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 11:30 a.m., a 24-year-old man was shot once in the leg on Ormond Terrace, less than a quarter of a mile from Bruce Elementary.

Deputies requested that Bruce go on lockdown until the area was cleared. The man is currently in stable condition at a local hospital.

The school lockdown has been lifted. Deputies are investigating what led up to the shooting. Students at Bruce will remain inside the building for the rest of the school day.

Bibb County Schools sent out the following statement to parents when the lockdown was lifted.

“Good afternoon, Bruce parents. We have been notified by safety officials that it is safe to come out of precautionary lockdown. Even though we are no longer in lockdown, we will remain indoors for the rest of the day while BSO is in the neighborhood processing the scene. Thank you so much for your support!”

