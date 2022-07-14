Man shot overnight in Macon near Gray Highway

The 32-year-old is listed in stable condition.

MACON, Ga. — A man was shot just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Highland Avenue near Gray Highway in Macon.

The 32-year-old man was shot and taken to Atrium Health Navicent where he remains stable, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

No one else was injured in the shooting. Deputies are investigating what led up to it. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.