Central Georgia man wanted on felony fraud charges involving Louisiana hurricane victims

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is actively working on a separate investigation involving the man.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County deputies are asking you to be on the lookout for a Central Georgia man who is wanted for fraud in Louisiana.

According to a Facebook post on the Monroe County Sheriff's Office page, Jimmy Collins Jr. is wanted in Allen Parish, Louisiana for six felony warrants for fraud and swindling. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is working on a separate investigation involving Collins.

The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office told 13WMAZ that Collins allegedly took money from victims of Hurricane Laura to do home repairs before leaving the area without completing the work.

Hurricane Laura was a category 4 storm that made landfall in August of 2020 in Louisiana. Allen Parish is about an hour and a half away from where the storm came on land. It was one of the hardest-hit areas.

Collins has been staying in Central Georgia including Bibb, Crawford, Peach and Monroe Counties.

He may be driving a blue Ford F150 with the license plate number CSJ6853, a black Harley Davidson with the license plate number ELT162, or a black Infinity with a temporary tag from Jeff Smith Ford in Byron.

Collins owns and operates Choice Roofing out of Roberta. Anyone with information about Collins’ location, can contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 478-994-7010 or 478-994-7043, Ext. 232 and speak with Investigator Yolanda Mercer.