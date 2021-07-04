Macon, Sandersville mass vaccination sites offering shots to those without an appointment

Starting Thursday, you can drive up and be vaccinated without an appointment

MACON, Ga. — If you live in Central Georgia and are looking to get your COVID-19 vaccine, it’s about to get even easier.

According to the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), the mass vaccination sites in Macon and Sandersville will be offering drive-up vaccinations starting Thursday. That means you won’t have to schedule an appointment online beforehand.

Now, be aware that means you will have to provide registration information once you get to the site rather than online.

“Appointments are still encouraged,” said GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings. “Preregistering and making an appointment will make the process quicker and more seamless once you arrive at the Site.”

The Macon mass vaccination site is located at the Macon State Farmer’s Market on Eisenhower Parkway, and it’s open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Other statewide mass vaccination sites offering vaccines without an appointment are in Clarkesville, Sandersville, Columbus, Savannah and Waycross. Appointments are still required at the Hapeville and Emerson sites.

You can pre-register at myvaccinegeorgia.com

Everyone in Georgia ages 16 and older is now eligible to get the vaccine. The Pfizer shot is the only one approved for 16 and 17-year-olds and you will need permission from a parent or guardian, as well as proof of age in the form of an ID or birth certificate.