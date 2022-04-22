Georgia May 2022 primary election guide: Key dates and voting information

The deadline to register to vote in May is April 25, and Election Day is May 24.

MACON, Ga. — The midterm primary election day is Tuesday, May 24, 2022 and we've put together a guide with everything you need to know before you head to the polls.

As always, 13WMAZ is your go-to source for election information, so be sure to bookmark this story, as it will be updated with voter resources, candidate profiles and other election stories as we get closer to Election Day.

Last day to register to vote in May primary: April 25

Earliest day absentee ballots can be mailed: April 25

Early voting (in-person and absentee) starts: May 2

Mandatory Saturday voting: May 7

Optional Sunday voting (check with your county/polling place): May 8

Mandatory Saturday voting: May 14

Optional Sunday voting (check with your county/polling place): May 15

Runoff day, if needed: June 21

What are some of the major races?

Governor

R: Brian Kemp (incumbent), David Perdue, Catherine Davis, Kandiss Taylor and Tom Williams

D: Stacey Abrams (unopposed)

Lt. Governor

R: Burt Jones, Butch Miller, Jeanne Seaver, Mack McGregor

D: Erick Allen, Charlie Bailey, Tyrone Brooks Jr., Tony Brown, Kwanza Hall, Jason Hayes, Derrick Jackson, R. Malik, Renitta Shannon

U.S. Senate

R: Gary Black, Latham Saddler, Herschel Walker, Josh Clark, Kelvin King, Jon McColumn

D: Raphael Warnock (incumbent), Tamara Johnson-Shealey

U.S. District 2

R: Vivian Childs, Jeremy Hunt, Wayne Johnson, Rich Robertson, Chris West, Paul Whitehead

D: Sanford Bishop (incumbent), Joe O'Hara

Am I registered to vote?

If it's been a while since you've voted and you're unsure about your voter registration status, if you are new to Georgia and need to register to vote here, or if you just want to check your status, the Georgia Secretary of State's My Voter Page can help you with all of those. If you have recently moved somewhere else in Georgia, you can also update your registration in that portal.

Can I register to vote online?

Yes. To use the Online Voter Registration System, you must have a valid driver’s license or ID card issued by the GA Department of Driver Services.

If you do not have one, you will be asked to submit a paper application. Precinct cards will be mailed out by the county office after they have processed your application.

The state says that can take a few weeks, so if you're planning on submitting a paper application, you should do that ASAP!

Can I vote by absentee ballot?

You can apply for an absentee ballot right now, but the earliest day they can be mailed out is April 25.

In order for a registered voter to request an absentee ballot, they must complete an absentee ballot application and return the application to their county registration office.

You can return applications by mail, fax, as an email attachment, or in person to your local county Board of Registrar's Office.

What else does the My Voter Page portal show me?

Besides your registration information, the name and address of your precinct and a link to the early voting location for your county; the portal also has information on the following:

Your U.S. Congressional District, your Georgia Senate District and Georgia House District, with links to each of those persons' official web pages.

Links to a full list of qualified candidates in the upcoming election (along with the last several elections) are also provided, as well as a sample ballot.

When does early voting begin in Georgia?

Absentee ballots will begin being mailed out as early as April 25, but you'll have to wait until May 2 if you plan on voting in-person.

Where can I see a sample ballot?

You will need to sign into the My Voter Page portal to access a county-specific sample ballot. You can also contact your local elections office.

Where is my polling place?

If you have lost your precinct card, don't remember where your precinct is located, or your precinct has changed since the last time you voted; the My Voter Page portal will tell you the location of your polling place.