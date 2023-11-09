'We will never ever forget': Gov. Brian Kemp addresses students at GMC prep as their 9/11 keynote speaker

The 9/11 remembrance event featured Gov. Brian Kemp who delivered the event's keynote speech.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — In Milledgeville at Georgia Military College and Prep school, they had their own Patriot Day ceremony event to honor the lives lost Sept. 11, 2001, and it included an appearance from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

"As we remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost on Sept. 11, we also remember the courage of our first responders. Not just those, but our first responders that respond every single day," Kemp said.

It's not Kemp's first trip to GMC, but it is his first time delivering the 9/11 keynote speech at the school.

The anniversary hits close to home for these students. Four of the school's alums died in the global war on terror in the years after Sept. 11.

The remembrance kicked off at 7:45 a.m. Monday morning, and it then continued throughout the day.

GMC's World War II howitzer cannon fired four times, signifying each plane crash on Sept. 11, 2001.

GMC prep students, faculty, staff and community members all took part.

Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp all participated in the tradition of writing names on campus bricks remembering lives lost in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11.

They also wrote the names of the service members who gave their lives fighting the global war on terror.

"We will never ever forget," Kemp said.

The names are kept on the campus bricks until Mother Nature washes them away, then they will be written in chalk again next year.