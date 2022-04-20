Georgia Military College cadets take flight during aircraft training

GMC cadets took a trip to Baldwin County Regional Airport for aircraft training and even got to ride in Black Hawk helicopters.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Cadets from Georgia Military College took to the skies for their aircraft training Wednesday.

Students got the opportunity to familiarize themselves with proper procedures to load, dismount, and safely fly in a helicopter.

As one could imagine, some of the cadets were a little nervous, but others like Cadet Grace Gooden are actually excited for this exercise.

"As intimidating as it is, I consider it an adrenaline rush," said Cadet Gooden. "I'm kind of an adrenaline junkie. I enjoy rollercoasters and all those things that make my heart rate spike and makes me feel alive, so I find all this invigorating. I love it, I love every part of it."