Georgia Military College employee tests positive for COVID-19

The source of exposure was not on campus.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — An employee at Georgia Military College is self-quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19.

That's according to Public Affairs Coordinator Jobie Shields.

Shields says the employee tested positive last week and others who have been in close proximity to that staff member are taking "appropriate action" to get tested and self-quarantining.

"GMC campuses have remained open for business since March, while providing educational instruction remotely. Some staff have worked on campus with others telecommuting. For over three months we have not had a confirmed case of COVID-19 until last week, and that exposure was not on campus," Shields said.

Shields says the college is seeking out new protective equipment for staff.

"We continue to enforce all social distancing and hand washing requirements," Shields said.

The college has held multiple outdoor events with students, but canceled its first planned indoor ceremony with students this week.

Shields says it's because of the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in Baldwin County.

"We will continue to monitor the overall situation and take all actions necessary to provide for our GMC Family (students, faculty and staff) safe environments for all," Shields said.

