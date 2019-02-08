MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The public got an inside look at Georgia Military College Preparatory School's new academic building Thursday.

Helen Davenport showed her daughter around before the first day of school.

"I can't wait to see my daughter's face when we go through it and she sees her classroom and everything," Davenport said.

Davenport grew up in Milledgeville and has seen GMC Prep's growth over the years.

"it's just phenomenal what they have done and the technology and how it's just state-of-the-art," she said.

Principal Pam Grant pushed for the new $12 million project that was mostly funded by the state.

"I have been at the prep school for 33 years, and ever since I've been here, people have asked me, 'When are you going to expand? When are you going to go to the lower grades?'" Grant said.

It includes includes four new classrooms, a cafeteria, and art studio to make room for their growing population.

"Tomorrow, we'll be welcoming 40 third-graders, 60 fourth-graders, 60 fifth-graders and our total school population will be about 750 students -- by far, the most we've ever had," Grant said.

Now that they're offering third grade for the first time this year, we asked whether GMC is taking students from Baldwin County Schools' enrollment.

"We got a lot of students from our third grade when Sinclair Christian closed. I believe this year, we have students from 8 surrounding counties, so all of our students are not from the Baldwin County School System," Grant said.

Grant says they continue to have a good working relationship with the public schools.

"I have nothing but wonderful things to say about the Baldwin County School System. Dr. Price has been nothing but supportive," Grant said.

We reached out to Baldwin County school leaders who say GMC Prep has cut into their enrollment, but they declined further comment.

GMC Prep students will head to class for their first day of school Friday, August 2.

RELATED: 'Good start to the new school year:' Monroe County Schools makes renovations to campuses

RELATED: Peach County Schools partners with Macon Judicial Circuit to keep kids in school

RELATED: Back-to-School 2019 | Making sure your kids have a good breakfast





