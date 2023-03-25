Georgia 'Miss Amazing' pageant 10th year celebration happens in Milledgeville

The pageant was held in the GCSU Magnolia Ballroom.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Folks in Milledgeville came out to the 2023 Georgia 'Miss Amazing' pageant 10th year celebration.

It was held in the Georgia College & State University Magnolia Ballroom, and is a non-profit pageant for women with disabilities.

The program was started by a GCSU student, senior education major Caroline Pedersen.

As state director of Miss Amazing, she built her executive board from scratch, recruiting fellow students.

According to the organization, they say their mission is to "provide opportunities for girls and women with disabilities to build confidence and self-esteem in a supportive environment. We envision a world in which girls and women with disabilities have equal opportunities to reach their fullest potential."

Several women performed in the pageant, showing off beautiful outfits and many talents!

There was also raffles prizes ranging from makeup kit to art supplies and some Miss Amazing merch!

They had 30 participants overall, and around 100 volunteers spent time setting up to prepare for the show.