Georgia National Fair announces new clear bag policy

PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fair is instituting a new clear bag policy for all fair-goers this year ahead of the 2022 fair in October.

In a Facebook post, the Georgia National Fair announced that all bags must be clear and 12x6x12 or smaller.

The exception to the rule will include diaper bags, bags holding carry-in items for infants or other medical reasons.

Wallet-sized bags and smaller are not required to be clear, but all bags are subject to inspection.

The 2022 Georgia National Fair starts on Oct. 6 and will run through Oct. 16.

Other policies updated in recent years include:

No traffic will be allowed entrance to the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter after 9 p.m. each day. However, anyone already on the grounds will be allowed to purchase a ticket and enter.

After 5 p.m. each day, no person 17 and under will be allowed entry without a legal guardian present.

General public parking and gate entrances will not be available at the South Gate parking lot. Instead, the general public can park and enter the fairgrounds through the West, North, and East parking lots.

In 2021, the Georgia National Fairgrounds hosted the May Days event, where a 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg. This led to the policy change for those 17 and under, who now need a guardian after 5 p.m. This was instituted for the 2021 Georgia National Fair, a policy they will continue this year.