Georgia National Fair announces flash sale to celebrate 33rd anniversary

The sale will only be happening for 33 hours, and is celebrating the 33rd anniversary of the fair.

PERRY, Ga. — The 33rd Georgia National Fair isn't that far away, and it's time to mark your calendars.

Starting tomorrow at 9 a.m., there will be a flash sale for all tickets, lasting for 33 hours.

Tickets will cost $10 and will be sent straight to your phone.

This digital format is expected to improve the experience, according to Marketing Director Maggie Lane.

“Many of our faithful Fairgoers visit year after year and it is our job to make each visit the best one yet! For the first time, we will be offering digital ticketing where guests can purchase and download their Fair tickets from anywhere at any time. We encourage all Georgia National Fairgoers to skip the line and get a head start on their day at the Fair by purchasing tickets online at georgianationalfair.com," Lane said.

The deal is only available at the fair's official website, and the fair runs from October 6th-16th.

The concert lineup was just announced, and includes headliners like LeCreae, Kool & the Gang, John Michael Montgomery, Freddie Ballard, Skid Row, and All-4-One with Color Me Badd.