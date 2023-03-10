Georgia National Fair brings millions of dollars to Houston County

October should be especially busy for Perry businesses since the Georgia National Fair starts this week.

PERRY, Georgia — Food is getting prepped, and animals are preparing for the tough competition at the Georgia National Fair this year.

And Houston County businesses are prepping for a busy week and a half.

Noah Hilgendorf is a meat cutter for the Stripling's General store in Houston. At Stripling's, customers can stock up on juices, gas, and seasoning. Noah says they're busy on a typical day.

"Probably 300 to 400 a day," said Noah.

When October comes, Noah knows the foot traffic will pick up due to the fair.

"Somedays, it's over 1,000 people a day," said Noah.

"We see people coming from all over the Southeast. We've seen people come as far as Australia," explained Maggie Lane, the fair's marketing director.

Lane says each attendee generates about $85 in economic impact.

"We're looking at a $50 million economic impact generated in 11 days," says Lane.

Revenue from food and other vendors, armbands and fair admissions contribute to the sales tax.

"We pay a sales tax on all those profits generated, and that's about $1 million every year. We're not only proud of what the Georgia National Fair offers, but the community of Perry offers too," says Lane.

The fair opens this Thursday and runs through Sunday, October 15th. If you go, remember they have a clear-bag policy in effect.