'Fun memories to come and enjoy': Georgia National Fair celebrates opening day for year 33

PERRY, Ga. — Fall fun at the fair is back! Georgia National Fair leaders say more than 485,000 visitors poured through the gates for last year's fair. Of course, they're hoping to beat that this year for the 33rd national fair.

Trenton Dyer made his way out to the fair all the way from Blairsville, and he said, "Every time you come, you can just come and get different experiences and there's just fun memories to come and enjoy."

There are fun rides, one of Fancy Spearmon's favorites.

"I really like the highest rides because I like going up high and I like it because it's scary," Spearmon said.

There are also games. You can't go wrong with crowd favorites .Tommie Young makes sure to make his way out to the fair each year.

"We came out here to to enjoy the best fair in the world, the best fair in middle Georgia, the biggest fair in middle Georgia," Young said.

Dana Smith says she's from Philadelphia and is no stranger to the fair

"And the environment, it's really fun, it's groovy," Smith said.

Most, of course, come for the delicious food, like the turkey legs, funnel cakes, and many other goodies.

"For her, it's the funnel cake. For me, it's the popcorn, the nachos. Yeah, it's the funnel cake. Give me all the food poisoning," Smith said.

Loralye Woods enjoys another sweet treat.

"The cotton candy is great. I usually just really enjoy getting it here because there's always a big bag and it's just so good," Woods said.

And we can't leave out the different vendors and exhibits you can explore.

"You got the baby barn where you can come and see baby calves, and then you have the dairy area over there, and you can go and pet turtles over there and there's snakes and there's goats," Dyer said.

Zoria Foster from Baxley says it's something you've got to experience in person.

"You just got to come see for yourself -- there's a lot to do. It's a lot of fun," Foster said.