Georgia National Fair details 'Flavors of the Fair' vendors, admission information

PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fair isn’t happening in Perry this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but you can still enjoy some of the food!
The Georgia National Fair announced last week that it will be holding a Flavors of the Fair event in October and November.
According to the flier, it will be on Oct. 15-18 and Nov. 5-8 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day at the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter.
On Tuesday, they released a list of vendors that will be selling fair food. They include:
- Famous Gabby’s Kitchen
- Steak Tips (Nov. 5-8 only)
- Scirrottos’ Cinnamon City
- Hot Wisconsin Cheese
- Wild Bill’s Curly Fries
- Gillette’s Pizza
- Demitri’s Gyros
- Best Around Concessions
- Taylor’s Doughboy
- HoCo Young Farmers Chop Shop
- Fiesta Grill
- Polar Bear Ice Cream
- Griff’s Blooming Onion & Fried Veggie
- Cox Concessions
They've also released admission information and... the event is FREE to enter and parking is free as well.
They're asking people to park in the West Parking lot (closest to I-75) and just walk in. Organizers are also recommending people return to the parking lot for a tailgate/picnic experience after receiving their food.
The Georgia National Fair board announced in mid-August that it voted not to hold the fair this year.
"For 30 years we have been able to offer an event for everyone in the family to enjoy, the rides, the entertainment, food and much more. This year, due to growing concerns for the safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and vendors we knew it was going to be tough to move forward as “normal”. We employ roughly 300 part time employees during the Fair month, and due to health concerns many have informed us that they would not be able to join us again this year, making it difficult to host an event of our magnitude in the manner we typically have. This decision has weighed heavily on our minds and hearts as this is the first time in 30 years that the Georgia National Fair will not happen, and much like our Fairgoers, this is a staple of our Fall season. Although the 2020 Georgia National Fair is unable to happen, we are making plans for the 2021 event and hope that you will make plans to join us then," said CEO Stephen Shimp.
If you can’t make it on those dates, Lane Southern Orchard in Fort Valley will have fair food every day throughout October and NewTown Macon will be holding Fair Food Frenzy in downtown Macon on Oct. 9-10.
RELATED HEADLINES