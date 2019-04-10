PERRY, Ga. — To some, Perry might look different than it did 30 years ago.

The population was only 9,500 and the Georgia National Fair was just getting started.

Kimberly Pinkney has lived in Perry for the last three decades, and remembers when the area around what is now the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter was empty.

“My school where I went was over in that area and it was mostly fields. There was no exit there on the interstate,” she said.

According to Pinckney, Perry used to be a pit stop on the way to Florida.

“The Shoney’s was the big happening restaurant, and I believe we had a Ryan’s, and that was a really big deal that we had a Ryan’s there,” she said, laughing.

Now, that has changed.

“I think that a lot of people are finding out what a great little town Perry is and some of them will come and stay the weekend,” said Pinckney.

Pinckney says she remembers when the New Perry Hotel was the only one in town, and now, visitors have a lot more options when they pull off the interstate.

Pinkney and Perry’s Economic Development Director Ashley Hardin agree. The fair helped put Perry on the map and increase their population to almost 18,000.

“Our logo is a map point because we’re in the middle of the state and half a million people are going to be in Perry for the fair over the next 11 days,” said Hardin.

Last year, the fair saw almost 500,000 people come through the gates, and that number is expected to be higher this year.

“They’re buying gas here, they’re staying in hotels, they’re spending money."

Hardin said she hopes that growth doesn’t slow down.

“If they’re just here for the fair for a few days, then they know about Perry. It’s on the map and we hope that they will come back again,” she said.

Since 1990, the fairgrounds have seen almost 23 million visitors.

That’s not just for the fair, but for the livestock shows, markets, and everything else they have going on throughout the year.

