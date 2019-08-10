PERRY, Ga. — Vendors from all over the country set up shop at the Georgia National Fair, but one building is dedicated to those who call the ‘Peach State’ home.

Junior Journalist Eli Rutherford went down to Perry to take you inside the Georgia Grown building.

“I’ve lived in Columbus, which is right on the Chattahoochee River by Alabama,” said Margaret Amos of Southern Straws.

Others, like Joy Thomas-Hunt of Greenway Farms and David Goodman of Goodman Farms, are from places closer to us like Roberta and Leesburg.

The building houses vendors whose products can only be found in Georgia.

“Well I have cheese straws,” said Amos. Goodman has a lot of pecans.

“We have everything from praline, which is super sweet, to Meme’s Sugar, which is like a salted caramel,” he said.

Walking through the building, you can try all their goods, and other items like pickles and honey. At each booth, you can see the passion for food and family that the vendors share.

“It’s just a fun business. My son is back at the shop right now making more cheese straws. He makes 100 batches a day,” said Amos.

While each vendor shows off their business, they also support each other.

“From 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., we are all here and we’re all really supporting each other and supporting products,” she said. “If someone at my booth is looking at cheese straws, I’ll make sure to tell them to check out the pickles or pecans.”

The Georgia Grown building is just inside the North Gate and near the Clock Tower. It opens shop every day at 10 a.m. until the fair ends.

