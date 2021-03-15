Georgia National Fairgrounds plans May Days carnival event

The fairgrounds says they'll have carnival rides, games and food at the 11-day event this May

PERRY, Ga. — If you’re craving something similar to that Georgia National Fair experience well before October, the fairgrounds is having a carnival!

According to a Facebook post, a May Days on the Midway event is scheduled for May 20-31, 2021.

The fairgrounds says it’ll have all the rides, games, and food you’d expect at a carnival.

Admission will be free, with armbands and ride tickets available on-site. More details will be revealed later as the event gets closer.

As for the main event, the 2021 Georgia National Fair, that's scheduled for Oct. 7-17.

If you can't wait and you're looking to get your fill of fair food and fun, Macon's Cherry Blossom Festival starts Friday, March 19 and runs until March 28.

Some events are virtual this year, like the wiener dog race, the Cherry Blossom Bed Race and the Cherry Blossom Parade.

There will still be an official concert headlined by Lonestar on March 27, as well as favorite events like the Food Truck Frenzy, and Tunes and Balloons.

Cherry Blossom Festival organizers say there will be enhanced public health measures taken at the events to prevent the spread of COVID-19.