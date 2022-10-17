Georgia National Fair sees second-highest attendance rate in history

More than 540,000 people made their through the turnstiles since opening day October 6.

PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fair wrapped up a near-record year over the weekend.

Monday, the fair released the official numbers, stating that more than 540,000 people made their way through the turnstiles since the opening day on October 6, their second-biggest attendance ever.

The last fair before the pandemic in 2019 still holds the record.

Management says Friday, October 7 was the fair's biggest first Friday ever -- more than 40,000 people came for the fun.