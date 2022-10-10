x
'God gave us something' Georgia National Fairground art exhibit is a chance to show off various talents

The annual exhibit has arts, crafts, and pastries.

PERRY, Ga. — The fairgrounds opened up at 10:00 a.m. this morning with some cool arts, crafts and pastries you can find at the McGill Marketplace.

There you can find everything from quilts, to paintings, custom tables, and tasty treats.

These items were all entered into the art competition at the fairgrounds. Elizabeth Traugh entered the competition with her brother and father. 

Her brother won a first-place ribbon for his faith-based American flag which stands about 7 feet tall.

Elizabeth won 7 first-place ribbons for her baking skills she says she and her family are just happy to share their God-given talents.

"God gave us something. He gave us a talent and a will, and we're just trying to use the gifts that we have to show the will of God." Elizabeth says.

