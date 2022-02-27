Georgia National Fairgrounds host huge consignment sale for tots and teens

'Tykes Tots Teens' provided everything from books, to clothes, electronics, and even diapers for as low as a dollar!

PERRY, Ga. — Folks took a huge bargain at the biggest Central Georgia consignment sale for babies, tots and teens on Saturday.

'Tykes Tots Teens' provided everything from books, to clothes, electronics, and even diapers for as low as a dollar!

The event started in Perry on Thursday, and will continue in Conyers from March 10-13.

Sellers come twice a year and offer over 40,000 square feet of deals from over 700 sellers each season.

Parents like Kayla Coleman spend hundreds of dollars on items like clothes, diapers and toys.

"This is just a great option for parents. Especially new parents or younger parents, because you want to be able to provide them the things that they need without breaking the bank," she said.

This is her third time participating and she highly recommend it to all parents looking to shop on a budget.

the consignment sale will be back at the Perry fairgrounds in August, 2022.

For more information, you can visit their website.