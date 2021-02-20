In total, the sale holds over 40,000 square feet of bargains from donating parents.

PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry is hosting their Tykes, Tots, and Teens consignment sale this weekend.

Twice a year, Central Georgia's largest consignment sale comes to Perry.

The sale specializes in items for babies, young children, teens, and expecting parents.

Organizer Laura Johns explained why the consignment sale is so important.

"People being out of work and people that are suffering financially, they cannot afford to go to the mall, or Abercrombie, or Gap," Johns said, "So you can find things much cheaper than retail and you can find the stock, too."