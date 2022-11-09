Georgia National Fairgrounds Livestock Ambassadors host fair food drive

People worked to stock up the Middle Georgia Food Bank with everything from canned fruits and veggies to kid snacks, protein bars, and peanut butter.

PERRY, Ga. — Can you believe it? The 33rd annual Georgia National Fair is less than a month away!

You may already be saving up your money for rides and some fair food, but on Saturday, folks could add to their savings while also lending a helping hand at the first ever fair food drive.

The drive was hosted by the Georgia National Fairgrounds Youth Livestock Ambassadors, a team of 10 high schoolers from across the state who showcase livestock and promote the importance of agribusiness.

The time for donations was from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and crowds swung by the north gate entrance in front of the McGill Marketplace building for hours dropping off items.

The first 500 people who dropped off 5 non perishable items at the fairgrounds received a $10 voucher for fair food.