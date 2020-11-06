PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry will be reopening for business and events on July 1.

According to a news release, the decision was made Wednesday during a monthly board meeting.

Starting on July 1, events scheduled will be allowed to move forward under new guidelines and recommendations put in place by the fairgrounds, the state of Georgia and CDC.

The fairgrounds says that, much like CDC guidelines, some of the new suggestions will include social distancing at events, wearing a mask in public gatherings and frequent hand sanitization.

They will be providing sanitizing stations throughout arenas and barns, and restrooms will be regularly cleaned and restocked.

They are also asking people who feel sick or have experienced COVID-19 symptoms in the last 24 hours before an event to refrain from visiting or participating in events.

The news release also says the fairgrounds is actively planning for the 2020 Georgia National Fair, which is currently scheduled for October 8-18.

They say updates to guidelines will be released in the coming weeks so people can plan accordingly.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Community raises money for West Laurens High School student's burial

New affordable housing complex could be coming to Centerville