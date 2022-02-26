Georgia National Rodeo brings economic boost to Perry

Maggie Lane, the director of marketing for the fairgrounds, says the rodeo serves as a big economic boost for Central Georgia.

PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Rodeo and Stock Show continued Saturday in Perry. It's a family-friendly event that's guaranteed to be fun for all ages.

While the fairgrounds held the rodeo last year, they did it with limited seating and fewer fans because of the pandemic, but now, it's back on a bigger scale.

Maggie Lane, the director of marketing for the fairgrounds, says the rodeo serves as a big economic boost for Central Georgia.

"Our Agricenter is a machine for economic growth in middle Georgia and the state of Georgia. The Georgia National Rodeo accounts for almost $1.35 million in direct economic impact each year," said Lane.