PERRY, Ga. — Friday marks the second night of the 31st annual Georgia National Rodeo in Perry.
The rodeo features pre-event festivities including vendors selling clothes and food, and a livestock show with youth 4-H clubs exhibiting their animals.
The main show will feature cowboys, horses, and bulls putting on a show for the 1,700 people expected to attend.
Chief Marketing Officer Keaton Walker hopes this event can be the start of getting things back to normal.
"So having this event for us is kind of the kick-start to getting back to going at the Georgia National Fairgrounds," Walker said. "While we've been having events over the last several months, they have been considered private events, but this is one of our first larger open events, meaning that the public can come and enjoy this with us."
Walker says that tickets for Friday and Saturday are already sold out.