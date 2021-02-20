Georgia National Rodeo held in Perry

PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Rodeo, along with a host of events kicked off this weekend.
Saturday, people from across Georgia came to the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry to enjoy animals, vendors and the 31st rodeo show.
13WMAZ spoke with one participant who says it's an awesome experience
"It's so much work, getting them ready, and then it all comes down to one judges opinion, of if your cow looks the best. Getting to work with your animal for hours and hours a day, you grow a relationship with your animal and that bond can never be broken," Aidan Taylor said.
The event wrapped up Saturday at seven.