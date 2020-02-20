PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Rodeo turns 30 this year, and this weekend, fans will get to see bull riding, steer wrestling, and barrel racing.

Marty Barnes is in charge of Barnes PRCA Rodeo now, but his dad started the company back in 1950 in Iowa.

"When my dad was running things, I was a saddle bronc rider."

He still holds a record in Perry.

"I still share the arena record here. Oh, my gosh, it's probably 15 to 20 years ago. I was 88 points," said Barnes.

He said he had one of his worst moments in Perry, too.

"The horses, they don’t care what your name is. Their job is to try to buck you off, and so I’ve had both in Perry, Georgia. I have the area record here, plus, one year, I got knocked out and broke my elbow."

He said being on the horse was a wild ride.

"You know, it’s like any sport -- you know, when things go well, there’s an adrenaline rush. It’s just a real natural high. It’s hard to explain, but when things go wrong, it’s like a car wreck. You know, it’s kind of a blur."

Now, he runs the company with his son, who he said is set to take over one day. Then, maybe one of his kids will take over after that.

He said one of the biggest changes 30 years later are the riders.

"Back in the day, as they say, cowboys just come off the range, come off the ranches, come to town and compete against each other."

He said now, they're athletes. They train, exercise, and eat right.

"In the past, it was just you and your natural instincts and grit," said Barnes.

As for the big show this weekend, they brought in 63 horses, 21 bulls, and 60 calves and steers.

"There will be a lot of action, excitement, comedy."

Jessie Palmer is showing her three cows in the arena next door.

"It's really fun getting to like bond with the animals and work with them every day," said Palmer.

She said can't wait to see the show.

"I love it. I really like watching them do team roping."

As for Barnes, he said he's glad to be back in Perry.

"To me, it's like family. We've been here for 30 years. I get to come here and have a 4- or 5-day family reunion."

He said it's been nice to see Perry and the surrounding areas grow over the years.

RELATED: Scene 13 with 100.9 The Creek: February 21-23

RELATED: Georgia Adventures | How Providence Canyon State Park came to be

RELATED: Georgia Adventures | Take amazing night sky photos in the state's darkest city

RELATED: Georgia Adventures | How you can go on a guided, high-tech hog hunt

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.