Georgia Taxidermist Association Convention & Competition held in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Folks in Macon on Saturday had some "stiff' competition at the Georgia Taxidermist Association Convention & Competition.
The events began at 8 a.m. at the Christ Chapel Sports Towne, and featured several workshops, seminars, contests, and vendor booths.
The event included a buffet and awards banquet for all the winners.
There was also a critique from the judges on the best mounts and techniques.
Several Taxidermists showed off their deer, ducks, turkeys, snakes, and much more.
The event ended at 4 p.m. on Saturday.