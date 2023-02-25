Georgia Taxidermist Association Convention & Competition held in Macon

Several workshops, seminars, and contests were held, and everyone was up against some "stiff" competition.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Folks in Macon on Saturday had some "stiff' competition at the Georgia Taxidermist Association Convention & Competition.

The events began at 8 a.m. at the Christ Chapel Sports Towne, and featured several workshops, seminars, contests, and vendor booths.

The event included a buffet and awards banquet for all the winners.

There was also a critique from the judges on the best mounts and techniques.

Several Taxidermists showed off their deer, ducks, turkeys, snakes, and much more.