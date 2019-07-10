PERRY, Georgia — The Georgia National Fair continues to grow, 30 years after it first opened right off of Interstate 75 in Perry.

The fairgrounds boasts more than 1,100-acres of rides, vendors, and shows. The grounds include several arenas for showing off livestock and agriculture.

Drone 13 offers a great way to take it all in.

During its first year in 1989, the fair drew an estimated 270,000 visitors. In 2018, it drew nearly half-a-million, and that's despite shutting down a day for Hurricane Michael. In recent years, it's drawn around 440,000 visitors a year.

Many of the rides are clustered along the main midway. There's a variety of traditional rides like swings, a Ferris Wheel, coasters, and slides. You'll also find vendors and games.

Many of the food vendors are positioned over by the main clock tower. You'll find everything from funnel cakes and turkey on a stick, to cheese curds, and even seafood.

After 30 years, the fair has become a family tradition for both people attending, and some of the vendors.

Some of the attractions that remain popular include the Robinson's Racing Pigs and the Mutton Bustin' where small children compete to see who can ride the back of a sheep the longest before getting bucked off.

The fair runs through October 13. On their website here, you'll find everything from ticket prices and discount days, to a listing of food vendors.

Our 13WMAZ crew will take the news live to the fair on Monday, October 7 at 5 & 6!

