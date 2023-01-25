Monroe County native has made a lifetime of memories in four years as a UGA cheerleader

"My whole life, I always wanted to go to Georgia, and on top of that, I always wanted to cheer at Georgia," Macy Morris said.

ATHENS, Ga. — A Monroe County woman who cheered for the University of Georgia national championship football teams is gearing up to say goodbye to her home away from home this semester.

The University of Georgia senior Macy Morris did just that. 13WMAZ was there when she accepted UGA's offer with her friends and family.

At that time, she also knew she would achieve her other dream of being a cheerleader for the university.

The Monroe county native and Mary Parsons high school grad had to try out for the cheer team every year and made the team not once, not twice, but each year at the national championship-winning university.

"A large part of my college identity is cheerleading, so if I hadn't made it one of those years, I don't know what I would've done," says Morris.

She says they practice 3 to 4 times a week and lift weights. She never thought those long days and nights of practice would be put to the test for two back-to-back national championship games.

"Not at all. Especially the first one, I cried for 2 hours straight. I don't think I cried that much before in my life," says Morris.