Georgia's democratic and republican nominees for state governor will be in Macon this month.

Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp will be in Macon on August 21 to attend the Georgia Chamber's annual luncheon, according to a Georgia Chamber of Commerce news release.

The luncheon will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1: 00p.m. at the Macon Marriott City Center.

The candidates will will discuss their pro-business policies and answer pre-screened questions that address some of Georgia’s most pressing economic challenges.

© 2018 WMAZ