MACON, Ga. — Georgia's Department of Public Health released an update Friday saying 80 nursing homes and other long-term care sites have reported coronavirus cases.

The state counts one COVID-19 case in a long-term care facility as an "outbreak." Those cases can be among staff or residents.

Here is a list of Central Georgia facilities with confirmed cases:

The Georgia War Veterans Home in Milledgeville, 6 cases

Pruitt Health Manor, Anthony Road, Macon, 1 case

Carl Vinson VA Medical Center home, Dublin, 1 case

Eatonton Health and Rehab, 2 cases

Zebulon Park Health and Rehab, Macon, 1

Pruitt Health Rehab, Macon, 1

Here is a full list of homes across the state with confirmed cases of coronavirus, provided by the Department of Public Health:

