Georgia officials looking for alleged serial arsonist after Jones County apartment fire

State officials say they believe 36-year-old Brandon Morton is connected to other arsons around the state

ATLANTA — The Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire is looking for a man they say has set several fires across the state of Georgia.

According to a news release, 36-year-old Brandon Morton is accused of recently setting fire to an apartment off Old Clinton Road in Gray.

It says Gray Fire and Gray Police were sent to a fire at Dulles Park Apartments where they found an apartment had been broken into and the sofa set on fire.

A warrant was then issued for Morton’s arrest.

Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King says his office believes Morton is connected to other arsons in metro Atlanta and South Georgia.

“Because he has set fires across our state, we are asking all Georgians to be on the lookout for him and his black four door Mazda SUV with a California tag,” said King.

Anyone with information on his location can call the State Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804. You can remain anonymous.