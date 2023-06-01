'Georgia on my Mind' art exhibit at the 567 Center a highlight of Macon's First Friday of 2023

Some folks even found a resemblance in some of Claudia Hartley's paintings as the artist chatted with guests.

MACON, Ga. — Downtown Macon came out to celebrate the First Friday of the new year!

The 567 Center for Renewal opened a new exhibit with work by Claudia Hartley.

The paintings were a part of the "Georgia on My Mind" exhibit.

Some folks even found a resemblance in some of Hartley's paintings, and the artist chatted with guests.

"People are coming out the woodwork from all over the place. I'm excited and I've met several local artists that I didn't know or people that know somebody they want me to meet, so I'm just grateful. I really want to know this community," Hartley said.

The "Georgia on My Mind" exhibit runs through January 27.

Admission to the gallery is free.