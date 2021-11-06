Georgia opts out of federal unemployment benefits 2 months early

On June 27, people receiving federal unemployment will see smaller payments

MACON, Ga. — Georgia is on the growing list of states opting out of federal unemployment benefits. Some believe it will boost the economy by forcing people back to work, while others see it as a hardship for people already hurt financially by the pandemic.

Rosalind Balkcom hasn't received an unemployment payment since March. Like many others, she's been greeted with busy phone lines and locked doors when she searches for answers.

"I reached out to the out to the unemployment on several different occasions. I called, I never got any response; I did online like they asked me to do, and still no response. I just don't know what to do," she says.

She isn't the only one feeling this way. A viewer emailed saying they have never received any payments. Now, even those who are getting payments are about to see their checks get smaller. Governor Brian Kemp is pulling the federal employment plug at the end of the month.

Loretta McCranie says she can see some advantages to that move.

"I'm all for the unemployment rules going back to you got to try and find a job, you got to try and supply for your family," she explains.

McCranie works with M&W Heating and Air. She says she understands some families need the help, but there's a downside to the higher benefits.

"It's been very frustrating for us not to find people that want to work if they can stay home and make as much money," she says.

For those that haven't seen payout yet, there is some good news. All approved backdated claims will be paid.