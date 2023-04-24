'Give them that safe space': How Central Georgia parents are having difficult conversations with their kids about mass shootings

"You're always worried when you are dropping off your children because you have to trust them with someone else," says Jheri Carter.

MACON, Ga. — While high-profile shootings at a school in Florida or a party in Alabama garner more national attention, violence of all kinds is impacting students’ lives across the country.

Here in Macon, parents are having tough conversations with their kids to better prepare them.

One of those parents is Jheri Carter, a mother of two, who says she is aware she has to have those difficult conversations with her daughters because of the number of mass shootings.

"You're always worried when you are dropping off your children because you have to trust them with someone else," says Jheri Carter. "I think it's very hard, but I think it's very necessary,"

These conversations are essential to start the dialogue of "How does this make you feel," but most of all, do you feel safe at your school, and how, as your parent, can I make you feel safe?

Danielle Jones, the licensed counselor and the Clinical Director of Encompass Counseling, says she's seeing parents wanting to know how to talk to their children about the mass shootings. Also, some kids may have unanswered questions.

"Ask them what they know. Clear up any misconceptions, then open the floor and ask them how that makes them feel. What are your classmates saying? What are your peers saying?" says Jones.

Also, make sure they feel comfortable talking to your parent.

"Just give them that safe space so they can freely talk about how they are feeling," says Jones.