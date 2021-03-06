Georgia Peach Festival returning to Fort Valley for 35th year this weekend

After taking a year off, the Georgia Peach Festival is back.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Peaches are what Tisa Horton with the Georgia Peach Festival says keeps people coming back.

It's been two years since anyone gathered in downtown Fort Valley for the festival.

Now on its 35th anniversary, Horton says it's back, bigger and better.

"Being that we missed out on last year, we have added some more activities and different events throughout the week. The festival does start June 4th and 5th, and the finale is June 12th in Byron," she says.

Stewart Crow has lived across the street from the fun for years and is happy to see it return.

"It's been great -- a lot of activity, lot of people come in from the county, from the surrounding areas to participate. Being right here, we get to smell the world's largest peach cobbler as they cook it, so you can't beat that," Crow says.

The man responsible for that traditional smell is Rich Bennett. He starts cooking at 2 a.m.

12 hours and hundreds of pounds of ingredients later, he's feeding thousands.

"To bring people out, all we have to do is say it's free. People bring their big containers, and we literally use a shovel and fill up their containers if we have to," he laughs.

The big 5-foot wide, 11-foot long cobbler features a "cup of" everything.

"It is just a giant-sized version of what people know as 'a cup of, cup of, cup of' -- a cup of flour, cup of butter, cup of sugar, and your peaches, and a cup of milk, too," he says.

It's a labor of love for Rich, and he doesn't see it ending anytime soon.

"I have several more years with the county before I retire, so I imagine I'll be doing it for 10 or 15 more years," he says.