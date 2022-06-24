'I stand for life' vs. 'It should be safe, legal and available': Georgia leaders weigh in on Roe v. Wade ruling

Politicians from both major parties gave statements on Roe v. Wade being overturned on Friday morning.

MACON, Ga. — A landmark Supreme Court decision was handed down on Friday morning, overturning Roe v. Wade. The decision ends nearly 50 years of federally guaranteed access to abortion.

The ruling came after the leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito, indicating the court was prepared to take this step back in early May.

Prominent Georgia political figures weighed in on the controversial opinion, including Senator Warnock, his opponent Herschel Walker, and members of congress like Sanford Bishop, Rick Allen, and Austin Scott.

Raphael Warnock

Warnock said a patient’s room is too small a space for a woman, her doctor, and the United States government.

Across the country, states have already passed dangerous and uncompromising restrictions that put politicians in charge of health care instead of women and doctors,” Senator Reverend Warnock said in a statement. “Our work to restore the right of women to determine and access their own care must continue. I’ll never back down from this fight because women should be able to make their own health care decisions.

Herschel Walker

Walker, who will challenge Warnock, said the decision gives the power back to the states.

"I stand for life, and Raphael Warnock stands for abortion, including the heinous practice of partial-birth and late-term abortion,” Walker said. “I won’t apologize for erring on the side of life, especially considering the radical abortion views held by Senator Warnock and today’s Democrat party.”

Sanford Bishop

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, who represents the 2nd district in Georgia, said the court’s decision “redefined the Constitution to remove a woman’s right to choose.”

“Today's opinion undermines women's autonomy to their own bodies and personal healthcare choices,” Bishop said in a statement. “While I believe abortion should be rare, it should be legal, safe, and an available choice in cases of rape, incest or to protect the life or health of a woman.”

Rick Allen

In Georgia’s 12th district, which spans parts of the state from Dublin to Augusta, Congressman Rick Allen said he applauded the court’s decision and referenced a recent threat against Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

"This ruling comes amidst an unprecedented campaign of intimidation targeting the Justices of the Court, who have shown tremendous resolve in the face of violent threats," ” Allen said. “I remain committed to upholding the sanctity of life during my tenure in Congress."

Austin Scott

Austin Scott, a U.S Representative who represents much of Central Georgia in the 8th district, also spoke out in favor of the ruling.

“There is no disputing that life begins at conception,” Scott said. “Today, the Supreme Court protected the sanctity of life for future generations by overturning Roe v. Wade.”