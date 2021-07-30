Georgia Power announces more delays, expenses at nuclear Plant Vogtle

Regulators insist the plant is the best source of clean and reliable energy for Georgia.

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. — In news from across the state, there are more delays at Georgia's nuclear plant Vogtle.

The parent company of Georgia Power says its cost have increased by nearly $1 billion.

Right now, project managers believe construction outside of Augusta will take another three to four months.

This will push the projected start of unit three into the second quarter of next year.

Unit four is now projected to start in 2023. Both units have been under construction since 2013.

The costly project has caused quite the controversy over the years. Regulators insist the plant is the best source of clean and reliable energy for Georgia.