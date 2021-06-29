Georgia Power builds adaptive bikes for disabled children

The bikes will be donated to the Wellspring Wellness Center

MACON, Georgia — Some kids with special needs will be able to ride around this summer thanks to some Georgia Power volunteers

The group partnered with the Wellspring Wellness Center Tuesday to make the adaptive bikes for disabled children.

Volunteers split up into two groups so they could read directions, watch tutorials, and put each bike part in its proper place.

Regional Director Deon Tucker and Chapter President Crystal Matthews say these bikes will really make a difference in the children's lives.

"It is so important for us to assist because these bikes are typically out of reach financially for most of the families," Tucker said. "We just wanted to contribute in a small way."

"My daughter has never been able to ride a bike. She is 13 and she will be able to ride her bike," Matthews said. "So we were able to purchase her bike. Her bike is not included in the six of these, but she will be getting her bike soon."